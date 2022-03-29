Princess Eugenie recalls son's first meeting with terminally ill Prince Philip

Princess Eugenie is paying tribute to Prince Philip in confession for Duke of Edinburgh.

In a 2021 BBC documentary, Prince Andrew's daughter fought back tears as she narrated her son August Philip Hawke first interaction with Queen's late husband.

Baby August was born before Philip died.

"We named August, August Philip because grandpa had been such a huge, inspiring character in my life.

"I brought little August to come and meet him and told him that we'd named him after him and it was such a lovely moment.

"We were very lucky to do that."

In the same documentary, per Hello! Prince Charles revealed his father was quite territorial over the grill. “He adored barbequing and he turned that into an interesting art form. And if I ever tried to do it he… I could never get the fire to light or something ghastly so [he’d say]: ‘Go away!’” the Prince of Wales says in the film, according to Hello.

Prince William added of his grandfather. “Every barbecue that I've ever been on, the Duke of Edinburgh has been there cooking…we go on barbecues and there's no chef, there's no anyone else… he's definitely a dab hand at the barbecue. I can safely say there's never been a case of food poisoning in the family that's attributed to the Duke of Edinburgh."