Queen holds on to disgraced son Andrew during emotional Prince Philip Memorial

Queen is paying tribute to beloved husband Prince Philip's memorial service in Westminster Abbey.

The 95-year-old frail monarch, who recently exiled second son Prince Andrew, ripped off his titles, is spotted in a change of mannerism bringing back old love for the favourite son.

In one of the photos obtained by BBC, the Queen is spotted holding on to Andrew inside the premises as the audience stands in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Andrew is also joined by siblings and more than 30 foreign royals for the service.

It was earlier reported that nephew Prince William was involved in the decision to strip his uncle, Prince Andrew, of his royal patronages and military titles, said Nicholas Witchell on the BBC's News at Ten.

The remarks came after Buckingham Palace, in a brief statement on Thursday, said: “With the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

The Queen is head of the armed forces and honorary military appointments are given by her. Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019, after an interview about his friendship with Epstein drew widespread criticism. But he had retained his honorary titles, including Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy, until now.