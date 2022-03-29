Priyanka Chopra looks radiant in her latest social media post: Check here

Priyanka Chopra looked radiant in her latest social media post as she treats her fans with a new selfie.
Taking to Instagram, The Matrix Resurrections actor dropped a glowing morning selfie.
Donning a pink sweater, the Bollywood diva looked ravishing with her perfect curls which she complimented with minimalistic makeup.
The 39-year-old captioned the post with a heart emoji, “Just a pause. Happy Monday.”
In the comment section, the actor’s husband and singer, Nick Jonas, gushed over his wife as he commented, “Gorgeous”.
Priyanka was recently spotted at the pre Oscar event on March 24 after she welcomed her baby via surrogacy in January.
At the ceremony, she celebrated the South Asian talent in the Hollywood industry as she delivered a heartfelt speech.
