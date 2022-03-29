Khloe Kardashian’s latest hairstyle for Oscars party receives love from Scott Disick

Model and businesswoman Khloe Kardashian looked drop dead gorgeous as she debuted her latest stunning hair transformation on the internet.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 37, turned to her Instagram handle and unveiled her blonde cropped hairstyle at Jay-Z and Beyonce's Oscars after-party on Sunday evening.

Flaunting the glam, Khloe also revealed that her gorgeous look was inspired by Hollywood classic 1983 movie Scarface. In the photos, she donned a gorgeous silver sequined outfit. "Scarface Elvira Energy," she wrote in the caption.

Fans loved the model’s latest look and filled the comments section with love and praise. Khloe’s sister Kourtney's ex Scott Disick also heaped praises on her new look.

In the comments, he wrote, "Say hello to my little friend," alongside a heart emoticon.

Besides Khloe, Kardashian-Jenner clan’s members including Kendall and Kim also flaunted glamour at the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet.