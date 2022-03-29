Prince William accused of ‘shading’ Prince Harry in latest statement

File Footage

Prince William is said to have ‘taken a dig’ at his estranged brother Prince Harry just days before senior members of the royal family got together to celebrate the life of late Prince Philip on March 29, where Harry was notably absent.

According to Express UK, royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed that William’s poignant statement shared upon his return from the royal Caribbean tour included a subtle message for Prince Harry.

In his statement, William addressed the growing republican sentiment in the Caribbean, saying: “Catherine and I are committed to service. For us, that’s not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best…”

Levin claimed that the “not telling people what to do” comment was actually directed at Prince Harry, who has notably campaigned for several different causes since Megxit.

Speaking on Sky News, Levin said: “I think William’s right, I think that worked very well to say what he felt without telling people what to do - which I thought was also a dig at his brother.”

Levin’s comment came just hours before the royal family congregated, sans Harry, at the Westminster Abbey in London for Prince Philip’s memorial service.



