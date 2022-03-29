Will Smith joked about bringing 'chaos' to Oscars 2022 before viral slap: Watch

FileFootage

Will Smith seemingly teased fans about bringing drama to Oscars 2022 in his latest Instagram video on before he smacked comedian Chris Rock on the stage.



As reported by Page Six, the King Richard ‘bragged’ about dressing up just right for an eventful night as he stormed the stage of the prestigious event later in the night.

Taking to the Facebook-owned platform, the 53-year-old posted a video of him posing with wifey in their glamorous outfits for the biggest Hollywood event.

However, it’s the video’s caption which has been creating a buzz among netizens as Smith wrote alongside the post, “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos.”

Not only this, the video also featured a voiceover saying, “Good morning everyone. God has let me live another day — and I am about to make it everyone’s problem.”



