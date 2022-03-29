Queen Elizabeth appears ‘heartbroken’ at husband Prince Philip’s memorial

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth was spotted looking particularly heartbroken and ‘visibly upset’ as she attended her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service at the Westminster Abbey today, March 29, reported Express UK.

The 95-year-old monarch, dressed in classic yet sombre green, attended the service alongside her disgraced son Prince Andrew, for whom it was the first public engagement since his father’s demise last April and the settlement of his sexual assault case.

Queen Elizabeth not only travelled to the Abbey alongside Andrew, but the Duke of York played a pivotal role at the ceremony and walked his mother down the aisle of the abbey to her seat.

In pictures shared by Express UK, the Queen appeared emotional and close to tears as she listened to God Save the Queen at the end of the thanksgiving ceremony.

Prince Philip, Queen’s beloved husband of more than 70 years, passed away in April, 2021.