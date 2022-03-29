Justin Bieber sued for posting photographer's pic without credits

Justin Bieber has been sued by a photographer Josiah Kamau after his photo was posted on Baby hit-maker's Instagram account.
To by the reports of Radar, court documents have been surfaced in which the photographer has filed a complaint against the Canadian pop star of being involved in infringement.
“As a result of [Bieber’s] misconduct, [Kamau] has been substantially harmed,” the Kamau’s attorney wrote adding that the Grammy winner singer “received a financial benefit” by the use of the photo.
There has not been an particular amount of damage mentioned in the court documents for the click which is still posted on Bieber’s IG account, having almost 1.8 million likes.
Meanwhile, the singer recently dropped $20 million defamation lawsuit against two accusers of claimed that the singer sexually assaulted them.
