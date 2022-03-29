Britney Spears calls out ex – Justin Timberlake for using her name to gain fame

File Footage

Britney Spears bashed her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who used her name for his own gain while she faced tough times, in her now-deleted social media post.



Taking to Instagram, the Make Me singer dropped a video of herself dancing to Dusty Springfield's Son Of A Preacher Man as she revealed she got a 'calling last night from Jesus' about those who betrayed her in last 2 decades.

The 40-year-old mentioned about her unnamed ex in her long caption who used her name to earn fame.

Although, she did not specify the name, fans were quick to note that she was referring to her relationship with the Palmer actor.

Britney wrote, “Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty!!!!”

She dated the 41-year-old singer from 1999 until 2002. It was rumoured then that Britney had cheated on her boyfriend, causing their split.

Justin career’s rose to fame after their break up because people were under the impression that Britney broke his heart.

He even featured a Britney lookalike in one of his music video in 2002 titled, Cry Me A River, to use the situation for his own gain.