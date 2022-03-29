Will Smith’s mother shares 'discontent' over son slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith’s mother Carolyn Smith was not happy to see her son and Chris Rock showdown at 94th Academy Awards held on Sunday.



“It was entirely out of character,” the 85-year-old remarked, adding, “That's the first time I have ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime."

While speaking about the King Richard actor’s behaviour, Carolyn clarified that “he is a very even, people person”.

“I knew he would ride out of the controversy,” Carolyn concluded.

Carolyn reportedly even talked to her son on Monday after the Oscars fiasco, advising him to “go on vacation” following the altercation.

Will has since formally apologised to Chris Rock in an official statement.