Queen Elizabeth made ‘special arrangements’ to attend Philip’s memorial

Queen Elizabeth is attending her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial today, March 29, at the Westminster Abbey, with reports suggesting that special arrangements have been made to aid the monarch’s health issues.
According to Express UK, Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey officials have been working hard to make sure that the 95-year-old monarch is able to attend the service.
Sources suggest that that the ceremony has been cut down to 40 minutes instead of an hour, with the Queen sitting in a special comfortable chair while others congregate in the stands for hymns.
Queen Elizabeth is expected to enter through a side entrance beside Poets’ Corner in the abbey, avoiding a much longer walk from the Great West Door to the far end of the nave. She will also reportedly walk with the help of a stick.
The monarch will reportedly settle in one of the two Canada Chairs present at the Abbey which are used by the sovereign or the senior members of the Royal Family at services.
The Queen will attend today’s Thanksgiving service for her late husband
