Prince Andrew to have ‘pivotal role’ alongside Queen at Philip’s memorial

Prince Andrew is expected to play a ‘pivotal part’ as his mother Queen Elizabeth’s support at her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service at the Westminster Abbey today, March 29, reported Express UK.
According to a royal expert Robert Jobson, the 62-year-old Duke of York will be hands on at ‘supporting’ his mother, the Queen, at the emotional service.
Speaking to GB News, Jobson said: “I think Prince Andrew may play a more prominent role than we think. My understanding is someone has to support the Queen and he might be at her side.”
He went on to mention: “I think Charles will probably be with Camilla. In a way, we'll have to see if that happens, I know it's certainly been discussed.”
Mr Jobson’s thoughts were mirrored today when the Queen was spotted leaving for London from Windsor alongside Prince Andrew in a car.
