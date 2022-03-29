Queen Elizabeth to attend Prince Philip memorial service, confirm royal experts

Queen Elizabeth II will attend Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey, royal experts Chris Ship and Omid Scobie have confirmed quoting the palace.
Chris Ship tweeted, “NEW: The Queen will attend today’s Thanksgiving service for her late husband at @wabbey.
“Buckingham Palace says she is intending to travel there for the Duke of Edinburgh, which gets underway at 11:15am.
“Her last public engagement was on 5 February,” he further said.
Another royal expert Omid Scobie also confirmed Queen’s participation.
He tweeted, “Buckingham Palace say the Queen IS currently intending to attend the memorial service later this morning. A decision had been left to the last moment in case the monarch was not feeling up to it.”
Julia Fox's all-black leather ensemble featured a skeletal hand around her neck & a purse covered in human hair
Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg is emceeing 'American Song Contest 2022'
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly on her way to London for Philip's memorial in a car with Prince Andrew
'We don’t condone anyone hitting,' said Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams
Will Smith took home an Oscar for his portrayal of King Richard
Deepika Padukone receives TIME100 Impact Award for her contributions in the field of mental health