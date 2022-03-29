Queen Elizabeth to attend Prince Philip memorial service, confirm royal experts

Queen Elizabeth II will attend Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey, royal experts Chris Ship and Omid Scobie have confirmed quoting the palace.



Chris Ship tweeted, “NEW: The Queen will attend today’s Thanksgiving service for her late husband at @wabbey.

“Buckingham Palace says she is intending to travel there for the Duke of Edinburgh, which gets underway at 11:15am.

“Her last public engagement was on 5 February,” he further said.

Another royal expert Omid Scobie also confirmed Queen’s participation.

He tweeted, “Buckingham Palace say the Queen IS currently intending to attend the memorial service later this morning. A decision had been left to the last moment in case the monarch was not feeling up to it.”



