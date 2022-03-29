Deepika Padukone drops jaws in an elegant embellished saree at TIME100 Impact Awards

Deepika Padukone left her fans awestruck as she opted for an embellished saree as she received her TIME100 Impact Award for her contributions in the field of mental health.

The actor looked drop dead gorgeous in her shimmering sequin saree which she complimented with a sleeveless blouse.

The Gehraiyaan star had her hair tied in a bun with minimalistic make-up and styled up her look with a choker, featuring pearls and stones, along with teardrop earrings.

The Bollywood diva has been vocal about her struggles with depression and mental health and has worked a lot to help others in their dark phases, for which she was honoured with the prestigious award.



The 36-year-old actor also launched her LiveLoveLaugh Foundation in 2015, which focuses on raising awareness about mental health and also offers free counseling and psychiatric support to those having mental health problems.