Deepika Padukone reveals feeling ‘nervous’ prior to receiving her Time Award

Deepika Padukone, talked about being nervous ahead of receiving her Time award.

The Gehraiyaan star was honoured with a feature in the Time100 Impact Awards for her contributions in the field of mental health.

Ahead of the event, the actor posted a picture of herself getting her make-up done in her Instagram stories.

In one of the reels, the 36-year-old star was asked how she felt before the ceremony to which she said, "I'm nervous."

"I don't know why,” Deepika wondered as she sat in her car. “I've written some stuff (she showed a piece of paper). I hope it's meaningful."

She further added, "But yes I'm nervous. You can see on my face no? But I'm gonna try and have fun. I want to have fun."

In another story, Deepika talked about how different it was for her as it was her second time getting the prestigious award.

"A lot more work." She stated, "Couple of years, lot more work. And a little more confidence maybe."



