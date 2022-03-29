Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to watch Prince Philip’s memorial service on TV

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is expected to remain with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet at home in Montecito, California as the royals assemble for memorial service to Prince Philip.



A thanksgiving service will take place on Tuesday for Queen Elizabeth II´s late husband, Prince Philip, nearly a year after his death and funeral held under coronavirus restrictions.

Philip, who was married to the queen for 73 years, died on April 9 last year aged 99, following a month-long stay in hospital with a heart complaint.

The service, at Westminster Abbey in central London, will "give thanks for the Duke of Edinburgh´s dedication to family, nation and Commonwealth", royal officials said.

The memorial service will be telecasted at 2:30 am to 4:15 am local time for Meghan and Harry, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesman has yet to respond to the request whether the royal couple will be watching the service on TV overnight.