Prince Andrew or Harry: Who will be attending Prince Philip’s memorial service?

Queen Elizabeth’s second son, Prince Andrew, will be attending memorial service to Prince Philip, in what will be his first major public appearance since settling a US civil case for sexual assault.
Andrew, 62, has been keeping a low profile since late 2019 after being vilified for defending his friendship with the convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein.
One notable absentee will be the queen´s grandson, Prince Harry, who will not be making the trip from his home in California, after he quit royal life last year.
Harry, 37, is currently battling the UK government in the courts over his security arrangements when he returns home, while the fall-out from his shock move is still being felt.
He and his wife, Meghan Markle, gave a bombshell US television interview just weeks before his grandfather´s death, accusing the royal family of racism, and criticising his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William.
His decision to stay away from Philip´s memorial has been questioned as he is due to attend his Invictus Games for disabled veterans in the Netherlands in the coming weeks.
In the last 12 months, Charles, 73, has become more visible and is said to be on standby if the queen pulls out of the State Opening of Parliament in May. (AFP/Web Desk)
