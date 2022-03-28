Ananya Panday looks drop-dead gorgeous in strapless sequined dress: See

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday left fans wild after she posted stunning clicks on social media.

The Liger actress left fans in awe with her gorgeous pictures on Instagram as she turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock on Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week.



Sharing the pictures, the 23-year-old actress wrote, “Had the best time walking for the @lakmefashionwk grand finale for @falgunishanepeacockindia so grateful for all the shiny, pink drama that came with it.”

The star brought the curtain down on the grand finale of the fashion show, looking like a true diva in a mini dress.



In the pictures, the Gehraiyaan actor wore a lavender-hued dress from Falguni Shane Peacock's latest collection.

The strapless ensemble features a plunging sweetheart neckline, an asymmetrical mini-length hemline, dazzling embellishments done in geometric patterns, a floor-sweeping long train on the back adorned with shimmering pink diamantes.



However, Ananya completed her look with strappy high heels, stacked gold bracelets with matching charms, and metallic wine coloured nail paint.

Meanwhile, fans slid to the comments section and praised the star’s look with several heart emoticons.