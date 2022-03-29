Prince William ‘forced to make last-minute changes’ to tour amid criticism

File Footage

Prince William was reportedly forced to make some ‘last-minute changes’ to his speeches during his week-long tour of the Caribbean after he encountered several protests against Britain’s racist history.



William and wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, visited Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas as part of their royal tour in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, however, protestors called for apologies for the crown’s racist history.

According to Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills, the protest forced William to change his speeches on the tour after the Duke of Cambridge made landmark comments in support of the protestors’ demands.

Commenting on Prince William’s statement, Ms. Mills said: “Strong words from a future king who we are told has been listening. Conversations with prime ministers in all the host countries led to last-minute changes to some of his speeches.”

She went on to add: “It is striking acknowledge so clearly that he believes it may not just be Commonwealth realms cutting ties with the Royal Family but also the wider Commonwealth.”

“The fact that he is here representing the Queen makes it more than likely that his words were endorsed, in some way, from the top,” Mills continued.

Mills, however, did not specify the reported changes to William’s speeches on the royal tour.