Prince Charles, William’ tag teaming’ to land the British throne from Queen

Royal experts believe Prince William and Prince Charles are working hard behind the scenes to make sure their turns with the Crown do not pass them by.



This revelation has been made by an insider close to Us Weekly and according to their findings, “William is excited about this new chapter in his life and the challenges he’ll be facing,” so much so that he is already preparing for all the “extra duties over the next decade” he’ll be undertaking.

With the two of them have become a tag team, “The way William and Charles see it, less people means less drama,” the source added.

In order to ensure both of them land the throne in their respective lifetimes, “[Charles] will ensure that his son is up to speed the ins and outs of the royal family on a deeper level and William will help Charles come up with new, fresh ideas about modernizing the monarchy.”

Thus, “[He’s] creating the perfect balance of being relatable to the public at the same as being a respected role model and decision-maker.”