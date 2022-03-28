Prince William addresses criticism over 'controversial' Caribbean tour

File Footage

Prince William on Sunday released an official statement about his week-long Caribbean tour that was plagued with criticism of being ‘disastrous’ after protests calling for apologies from the British crown erupted.



William and Kate, who returned home to the UK on Saturday after visiting Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas on their tour, took to social media upon on Monday to share a string of tweets addressing the Republican sentiment in those nations.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in their statement, shared that the people of Caribbean nations ‘deserved’ to choose their own futures, even if it meant distancing from the British monarchy.

Prince William and Kate’s statement read: “Foreign tours are an opportunity to reflect. You learn so much. What is on the minds of Prime Ministers. The hopes and ambitions of school children. The day-to-day challenges faced by families and communities.”

It went on to say: "I know that this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future. In Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, that future is for the people to decide upon.”

“… Catherine and I are committed to service. For us, that's not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have,” William’s statement further said.

The future heir of the British throne also said: “Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn't what is on my mind. What matters to us is the potential the Commonwealth family has to create a better future for the people who form it, and our commitment to serve and support as best we can.”

Prince William and Kate met several protests as they travelled through the Caribbean for a week, with protestors demanding apologies and reparations for slavery.