Prince Harry’s memoir becoming ‘a thorn’ in Prince William’s side: ‘No room for healing’

Royal experts fear it is Prince Harry’s memoir that’s responsible for stretching his rift against Prince William.



This claim has been made by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, and during his interview with the ToDiForDaily podcast he asserted, "In my view, both brothers were inseparable.”

"It's in no doubt that one of the tragedies is that they have taken very different roads."

He even went on to claim that there is ‘no chance’ for the rift to ever heal since "The problem is what is going to be in that book."

With the infamous memoir slated to release later this very year, the Royal Family is rumoured to be in anxious wait for what it may contain, despite the fact that Prince Harry merely wishes to project an "accurate and wholly truthful" account of his life.

According to a prior announcement by Penguin Random House, the memoir will "share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him".

Prince Harry also admitted at the time of the announcement, "I’m writing this not as the Prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."