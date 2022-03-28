Kanye West, Kim Kardashian get together to cheer up on son Saint Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian appeared doting parents as they got together to support son Saint for his soccer game in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Skims founder, dressed up in an all-black casual ensemble, was spotted conversing with estranged husband as they cheered up on their six-year-old, reported Daily Mail.

West, who appeared to be in a good mood, was seen smiling several times as Kardashian awkwardly maintained a distance with the 44-year-old rapper.

The Donda 2 hit-maker was also seen waving at his kids – North and Chicago West.

The former couple tied the knot in 2014 before parting their ways in 2021. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum is now dating Pete Davidson.

According to the outlet, Kardashian is ‘trying not to focus too much on Kanye’ and his Instagram posts.

“She's having a great time with Pete [Davidson] and would really like to distance herself from the Kanye drama and hopes he can move on,” an insider spilled to the outlet.