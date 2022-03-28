Miley Cyrus regrets not meeting late Taylor Hawkins one last time

Miley Cyrus appeared heartbroken over her friend Taylor Hawkins' death as she expressed regret to not meeting the later rocker one last time.

The Foo Fighters graced the music festival Lollapalooza just a few days before Cyrus.

During her performance at the event, the Wrecking Ball hit-maker told the crowd, “We had to make this emergency landing and the first person that I called was Taylor, because he was already at the festival.”

“That would’ve been a time that I would’ve gone to see my friend, and I didn’t, so it makes me really sad,” she expressed with eyes full of tears.

“I would’ve done anything to hang out with him one more time,” Cyrus added.

“I know that I get on stage, and anytime that I get to play with my band – which if anything ever (expletive) happened to any of them it would (expletive) kill me, so I couldn’t imagine how the Foo Fighters feel today,” she said before dedicating her song Angels Like You to the late rocker.