Prince William to put an end ‘no complain’ rule in shocking turn of events: report

Prince William announces a major move that rejects age-old royal traditions for the self-preservation of the monarchy.



This claim has been made by a source close to Express UK and according to their findings, “The prince believes that for him, the days of 'never complain' are over.”

“He definitely won't be speaking out regularly but believes if the monarchy has something to say, then it should say it.”

“He's not being critical of the Queen, far from it. He admires her absolutely and has learnt so much from her.”

“But he is looking ahead to how things will be in 40 years' time. He wants the monarchy to continue to be a unifying force, to bridge the gap.”

“He listens to people, he really does, and has got a very clear vision for the future,” the source added.

“He's very alive to what is modern and relevant and is very thoughtful. He wants to take his grandmother's success and build on it, his way.”