Troy Kotsur becomes the first deaf man to win at 2022 Oscars

Where Oscars 2022 made headlines for Will Smith’s slapping Chris Rock onstage, Troy Kotsur, the first deaf man, received an award for his role in Coda and succeed in making history in the Oscars.



Kotsur was nominated first time for best supporting actor along with other nominees including Ciarán Hinds, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

While giving his acceptance speech, the actor said, “Thank you so much to all the members of the Academy for recognizing my work.”

He expressed his disbelief to get recognition among an esteemed set of actors.

“This is amazing to be here on this journey. I cannot believe I’m here,” the star stated.

The actor also paid tribute to his father in his acceptance speech and said, “He was the best signer in our family… Dad, I learned so much from you I’ll always love you. You are my hero.”

Kotsur concluded his speech by dedicating the award to the deaf and disabled communities when he dubbed it “our moment.”