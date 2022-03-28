 
Monday March 28, 2022
Academy Awards 2022: Top 10 best dressed stars at red carpet: pics

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony was held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles on March 27

By Web Desk
March 28, 2022
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony, held in Los Angeles on March 27, rolled out with celebrity appearances  filled with glamour, style, and unparalled looks.

As all eyes were on every red carpet appearance on the biggest night of Hollywood, stars didn’t miss out the chance to leave everyone jaw-dropped with exceptional dresses.

Here are top 10 best-dressed actors who stole spotlight at Oscars 2022:

Mila Kunis:

Tiffany Haddish:

Juianne Hough:

Billie Eiilish:

Nicole Kidman:

Jessica Chastain:

Lily James:

Jason Momoa:

Alan Haim:

Rosie Perez:

