Kim Kardashian’s finding Kanye West’s social media hiatus ‘a breath of fresh air’: source

Insiders have just revealed Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Kanye West’s silence on social media.



Insight into it all has been brought forward by insiders close to HollywoodLife and according to their findings, Kim is finding Kanye’s silence “a reprieve, even if it is temporary, is as much of a breath of fresh air as possible.”

Not only that, but sources have also found that Kim has finally “had a chance to breathe” after weeks of stress.

“This is the first week in so long that she has not had to worry every single day about what he is up to and what he is going to do, and it is a very nice change.”

“She hopes that he is coming to terms with his actions and that he has decided to turn a new leaf,” the insider went on to add.