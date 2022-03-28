Kim Kardashian admits it’s been ‘really hard’ with ex Kanye West’s online drama

Kim Kardashian has finally admitted that she’s been finding the online drama with her ex-husband Kanye West ‘increasingly hard’.

Kim made the revelation in the teaser for her upcoming Hulu show titled The Kardashians.

Opening the entire teaser, Kim can be heard admitting, “It's really hard with Kanye.”

Fans can expect a detailed account of Kim’s emotional journey, as well as a look into Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement with Travis Barker.

Check it out below:







