Oscars 2022: Host Regina Hall takes a subtle dig at Kim Kardashian 

Oscar host Regina Hall took a subtle dig at Kim Kardashian at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday when she threw shade at The Kardashians star for advising women to ‘work harder’.
During her interaction with the audience at the event, Hall stopped by Dame Judi Dench to share a few cheeky words of wisdom with her.
“Dame Judi Dench… we have an inspirational quote for you,” Hall said before co-host Wanda Skyes chimed in, “You know because you didn't win tonight.”
“A quote from Kim Kardashian... work harder,” Hall said while the audience burst out in laughter.
The comment was referred to the 41-year-old Skims mogul’s controversial statement about women and success during her interview with Variety magazine.
“I have the best advice for women in business, get your (expletive) and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kardashian had said.
Although, the mum-of-four was not there to receive the shade from Hall personally, her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were present at the prestigious event.
