Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘heartbroken’ statements on Alopecia before Chris Rock’s mockery

Oscar-winning actor Will Smith confronted Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, held on Sunday, after he made mocking remarks on Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s tightly cropped hair.

The moment, when Smith took to the stage and slapped the comedian at the 94th Annual Academy Awards stage, left viewers stunned across the globe.

The King Richard star reacted to Rock’s joke – making a dig at Jada Pinkett by allegedly comparing her to G. I. Jane.

Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett came after the actress opened up about her condition of hair loss and sufferings from Alopecia back in 2018.

The actress first revealed about her condition publicly on her Red Table Talk series, where she shared that it "was terrifying" to deal with when alopecia first started.

Pinkett also said that she used to find “handful of hair” while taking shower. She went on to say that she then decided to cut her hair. She debuted her shaved hairstyle in July 2021.