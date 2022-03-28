Oscars 2022: ‘CODA’ beats ‘Belfast,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Dune’

Hollywood, United States: "CODA," the heartwarming indie drama about a deaf family defying the odds, on Sunday won the top prize on Oscars night for best picture.
Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli presented the award to the film, which follows teenage Ruby -- who can hear -- as she juggles pursuing her musical ambitions with her family´s dependence on her to communicate. Deaf actors feature in several lead roles.
It beat a crowded field that included "Belfast," "The Power of the Dog" and "Dune" to take home the coveted prize from the 94th Academy Awards.
