Oscars back in Hollywood as 'CODA' seeks top prize

The Oscars returned to Hollywood on Sunday -- kicking off in style with a remote performance from across Los Angeles by pop megastar Beyonce.

The singer performed her nominated tune from tennis biopic "King Richard" from the Compton courts where Serena and Venus Williams trained as girls.

It is one of 10 films contending for best picture on the movie industry's biggest night, alongside "CODA," "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast."

Hosts Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall took the stage of the Dolby Theatre -- where the Oscars returned after a year away due to the pandemic -- with an opening skit that poked fun at everything from sexism in Hollywood to Florida's "Don't say gay" bill.

"This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it's cheaper than hiring one man," said Schumer.

Sykes added: "We're going to have a great night tonight. And for you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night."

In the night's first prize, Ariana DeBose won best supporting actress for playing Anita in "West Side Story" -- thanking the "divine inspiration that is Rita Moreno" who won for the same role in 1962.

"You're staring at me right now and I'm so grateful. Your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me," said DeBose, who celebrated her own historic win for "an openly queer woman of color and Latina."

A-listers who passed strict Covid-19 testing protocols arrived on the red carpet in their finest gowns and tuxedos once again.

Some, including Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung, nominated songwriter Diane Warren and actress Jamie Lee Curtis wore blue ribbons reading #WithRefugees, showing support for those who have fled Ukraine and other conflict zones.

Dark, psychological Western "The Power of the Dog" had looked set to earn Netflix its much-coveted first best-picture statuette, but the race has been flung wide open in recent weeks.

"CODA" -- an uplifting drama from Apple+ TV about an eccentric deaf family, and their musical daughter who can hear -- has surged in popularity, and is now tipped by many industry insiders as the favorite.

Either would be a historic first best-picture win for a streaming service.

Kenneth Branagh's childhood-inspired "Belfast" also cannot be ruled out.

"It's a two- or three-horse race," said Variety film awards editor Clayton Davis.

- 'Smart money' -

In a year when big-budget blockbusters finally hit reopened movie theaters and rival streamers amped up their libraries with star-packed new films, the acting categories are being contested by some of the biggest names in the business.

Will Smith is the strong favorite for best actor for his turn as the father of Venus and Serena in "King Richard."

"After years of Hollywood ignoring women's stories, this year we finally got a movie about the incredible Williams sisters'... dad," joked Schumer.

Hollywood Reporter awards columnist Scott Feinberg called the best actress race "truly one where any of the five nominees could win," but said Jessica Chastain's portrayal of a real-life televangelist in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" was the "likeliest" to strike Oscars gold.

The movie won for best makeup and hairstyling.

Davis agreed that Chastain is the "smart money," but said there was "a lot of love for Penelope Cruz," who could spring an upset for Spanish drama "Parallel Mothers."

Troy Kotsur -- one of several deaf actors in "CODA" -- is favorite to win supporting actor.

Jane Campion is well-placed to become only the third woman to win best director, for "The Power of the Dog."

It remains to be seen if Covid will mar the ceremony.

Lin-Manuel Miranda could complete the coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) with a win for best original song for his ballad from "Encanto," but announced he would not attend "out of caution" after his wife tested positive.

But Branagh, who had tested positive last week, made his entrance on the red carpet, as did Ciaran Hinds, a nominee for best supporting actor for "Belfast" who also contracted Covid-19.

- 'Fun and electric' -

The ceremony is taking place beneath sweeping, fluorescent blue arches and thousands of sparkling crystals and LEDs, described by designer David Korins as a "fun and electric and exciting... picture of the future."

But television network ABC will hope for a return to the higher ratings of years past.

The 2021 gala was watched by a paltry 10 million viewers -- a 56 percent decline from 2020, which was already a record low.

Efforts to win back viewers include a new "fan favorite" prize voted for by the public -- introduced after popular blockbusters such as "Spider Man: No Way Home" and Bond flick "No Time To Die" received only a handful of nominations.

In a controversial decision, awards in eight less starry categories were pre-taped, to be edited into the show later.

The perceived snub has been controversial.

"Dune" won four of the early awards, including sound, score, editing and production design...AFP