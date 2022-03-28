 
Monday March 28, 2022
Channing Tatum's 'The Lost City' beats The Batman at box office

By Web Desk
March 28, 2022
At the domestic box office, “The Lost City” starring  Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, took down reigning champion “The Batman,” which held the No. 1 spot for three weekends in a row. 

According to Reuters, the superhero adventure, starring Robert Pattinson, took in $20 million between Friday and Sunday, enough for second place. 

Those ticket sales, a 44% decline from last weekend, are strong considering the movie has already been playing in theaters for a month. “The Batman” has generated $332 million in North America to date.

In third place, the Indian war epic “RRR” -- which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram -- grossed approximately $10 million from 1,200 theaters in its North American debut. That footprint marks one of the widest domestic rollouts for an Indian movie. “RRR,” which clocks in over three hours, cost $73 million to produce.

Another new release, Bleecker Street’s survival thriller “Infinite Storm” with Naomi Watts, flopped in its debut, pulling in a disastrous $751,296 from 1,525 screens. Given mixed reviews, the film -- about a climber who gets caught in a blizzard and attempts to save herself and a stranded stranger before succumbing to the elements -- doesn’t look like it’ll rebound on the big screen.