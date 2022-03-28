British TV personality who lost his job due to Meghan has a message for Oscars presenters and nominees

A British TV personality who lost his job over his attacks on Meghan Markle after her interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday shared a message for the presenters and those who have been nominated for Oscars.

Taking to Twitter, Piers Morgan said that artists at the Academy Awards ceremony should make donations for Ukrainian refugees instead of making speeches about the war.

He wrote, "Rather than make virtuous tearful speeches tonight about how much they care about Ukraine, it might be nice if all the Oscars presenters & nominees auction their revoltingly ostentatious $140,000 gift bags to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees."

Russian President Vladimir Putin last month ordered his troops into Ukraine.

Thousands of people have been killed any many others injured in the war.

More than three million people have fled the conflict