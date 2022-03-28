Johnny Depp hits new milestone

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp hit a new milestone on social media when he reached 12 million followers on Instagram.

The actor crossed the milestone by sharing only 20 posts on Instagram.



The actor is following only 124 people on the photo and video sharing app which he joined in April 2020.

In November 2020, Johnny Depp lost his libel battle with a British tabloid which labelled him a “wife beater” after a High Court judge ruled that the newspaper’s allegations were “substantially true”.

Depp, 57, famed for his roles in films such as “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Edward Scissorhands”, had sued News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which stated that he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34.