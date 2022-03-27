Lizzo celebrates premiere of upcoming series with dance in the street 

Lizzo staged live performance but in the middle of the street of Los Angeles as she celebrated premiere of her Watch Out For The Big Grrrls series.
Taking to Instagram, the Rumors singer dropped video of her and a few of her pals as they hit Hollywood Blvd to join ‘big grrrl’ trend.
“We shut DOWN Hollywood blvd (IN HEELS) last night in celebration of WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS— it’s been crazy watching the world do our dance,” she captioned the post.
“The big grrrl dance trend has over A BILLION VIEWS !!! Keep dancing y’all! And to my big bois.. I see u,” she added.
The new series is an unscripted show as it will document Lizzo’s search for confident women ‘to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls.’
Ten contestants will move in to a house where they will compete to win the opportunity to join the singer in her tour.
