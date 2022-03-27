Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian befittingly responding to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have adopted very smart strategy to respond Kanye West over the rapper's recent attacks on them.

There are some fans and experts who think that Kim and Pete quietly teasing the rapper with their amazing social media posts.

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson showed off his “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo on his collarbone amid feud with the rapper. The 28-year-old comedian, who is ultra supportive of his girlfriend’s lawyerly ambitions, apparently warned Kanye over the rapper's Online rants.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian turned to her Instagram Stories to share a monochrome photo of the much-hyped tattoo, dedicated to her by beau Pete Davidson.

It is to mention here that Kim Kardashian isn’t a lawyer just yet, she’s a law student, who has recently passed the California ‘baby bar’ exam and is due to sit the main bar exam later this year.

The 41-year-old, who recently went ‘Instagram official with the comedian, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Pete has her first name branded onto his chest with a hot iron to tease his ex.

Kim Kardashian has been dating the comedian since October last year after her split from the rapper.

Kanye's first video for ‘Eazy’ earned widespread criticism for its portrayal of violence against Davidson. In the clip, West kidnaps the comedian and buries him in a bed of soil, leaving his head exposed. The rapper sprinkles seeds around, leading a bush of roses to grow from Davidson’s head.

Multiple celebrities went to bat for Davidson in the days following the video’s release. West later addressed the backlash he’d received, writing in another Instagram post that “art is not a proxy for any ill or harm”, and that “any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended”.

A second video was then shared, which sees The Game star as an animated version of the skinned money from the ‘Eazy’ single’s cover art, which launches an attack on Davidson in this clip, pinning down a blurred-out avatar of the star and walloping him with a string of punches over West’s lyric, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ***.”

Despite the drama going on behinds the scenes—and all over social media—between the pair and Kim's ex Kanye West, Kardashian has shared her thoughts, saying she's very happy with Davidson.

Kim and Pete's romantic posts are seemingly adding to Kanye's worries.