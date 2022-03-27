Kim Kardashian refuses to let Kanye divorce drama dull her shine

Kim Kardashian is refusing to let her divorce drama with Kanye West dull her sparkle; the reality star recently invested in some new bling that is sure to catch some eyes!
Kim, 41, took to Instagram recently to show off her new jewellery, a bedazzled nameplate chain that boasts diamonds and pink hearts, that seems perfect for her new, fresher outlook on life post separation from Kanye, and finding new love in Pete Davidson.
The chain, estimated at a stunning $50,000, is the work of California-based jeweller Eric Mavani, who Kim thanked in the caption of her post. Mavani has also created gorgeous jewellery pieces for several other celebs including Elon Musk.
Mavani also turned to Instagram to share an up-close picture of Kim’s new bling, with the caption: “Thanks for choosing and trusting us to make your new custom “KIM” choker chain.”
