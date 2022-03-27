Kim Kardashian 'wants to be respectful' to Kanye amid 'happy' Pete Davidson romance

File Footage





Kim Kardashian may be at odds with ex-Kanye West but the reality star still has respect for the rapper and reportedly doesn’t allow her beau Pete Davidson to stay over because of the same.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares four kids with estranged husband Kanye West, is reportedly ‘crazy’ about the Saturday Night Live star but he doesn’t stay the night because his ladylove wants everyone to feel ‘comfortable’ with their relationship first.

A source close to the couple spilled to People magazine: “Kim is crazy about Pete. He is spending most of his time in L.A. now… Kim is not pushing it though. Pete doesn’t spend the night at her house because Kim wants it to be a comfortable situation for everyone.”

That’s not all… although very serious about her relationship with Pete, Kim also wants to be ‘respectful’ of ex-Kanye.

The source shared: “She wants to be respectful of Kanye too. Kim is just very happy and serious with Pete. Her family loves having him around too. He is very sweet to Kim. Everyone loves seeing her this happy.”

The same insider also shared that despite Kanye’s online rants against Kim dating Pete and meeting their kids, the jokester has, in fact, officially met Kim’s four kids; North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

“He is slowly getting to know her kids,” said the insider.