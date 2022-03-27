Prince Harry’s Prince Philip memorial snub may be ‘last nail in coffin’ to royal links

Prince Harry’s shocking decision to wait out Prince Philip’s memorial due to security concerns has caused experts to fear for his future links to the crown and its heirs.



This warning has been issued by royal commentator and expert Robert Jobson.

He began by telling Us Weekly of the potential pitfalls associated with Prince Harry’s decision and warned that this may prove to be the “last nail in the coffin” of his relationship with the Royal Family.

Mr Jobson was also quoted saying, “It’s disappointing [because there] doesn’t appear to be any serious reason why he can’t be there.”

After all “He’s going to Holland for the Invictus Games shortly afterwards.”

Mr Jobson feels it a great disrespect on Prince Harry’s part, irrespective of his security concerns, especially considering how close he was to Prince Philip.

He branded the Duke of Sussex’s actions as distasteful and disrespectful, and added, “I think any young man, particularly the one who was guided so well by the Duke of Edinburgh [should be there].”