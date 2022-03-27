Everything yet known about Bridgerton season 3

Despite season two having just been released on March 25, fans across the world are already awaiting the release of season 3.

While not much is known of, what the writers might choose for the season, a few golden nuggets have been released.

The show’s executive producer, Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen recently offered fans a teaser of everything that the next season can offer.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Van Dusen was the first to break his silence and admitted that while "I can't mention or talk about anything after this season."

"[But] it was always my goal to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling every season and it's no secret there are eight Bridgerton siblings."

Before concluding he added, "We will be on as long as Netflix will have us, but I would love to focus on every single one of those eight Bridgerton siblings and tell romance stories for all of them."