John Legend talks of need to ‘destigmatize’ infertility: ‘Don’t struggle alone’

John Legend has finally broken his silence over the growing need to destigmatize IVF struggles and infertility within the world.
The father-of-three spoke to People magazine about the news and was quoted saying, "There are a lot of women and families that have fertility struggles, and I think no one should feel ashamed of needing some help sometimes."
"And I think Chrissy's done a good job of destigmatizing some of these things that so many people go through in silence," he further went on to add.
"Whether it's IVF, or other fertility struggles, whether it's losing a pregnancy, I think both of us have felt like it's good for us to share this with other people because other people are going through it too."
Before concluding he also added, "We don't think they should suffer in silence without knowing there are other people out there who are feeling the same thing."
