Academy Awards: 6 actors who won big for their first film roles

With the 94th Academy Awards just around the corner, biggest stars of Hollywood can’t keep calm with their high expectations of winning big at the prestigious event.

While many actors wait their entire career to lift an Oscar award, there have been a few of the stars who got successful in achieving the recognition for their first ever role in a feature film.

Following are six of the actors who made headlines with their maiden big screen appearances:

Julie Andrews:

Julie Andrews made a major shift in her career when she jumped from stage to the big screen in 1964. Her role of magical nanny in Mary Poppins earned her an Oscar in the best actress category.

Barbra Streisand:

Barbra Streisand stepped into Hollywood with her Funny Character in the musical adaptation in 1969. She tied for the best actress with Katharine Hepburn.

Tatum O’Neal:

Making history at the 1974 Academy Awards, 10-year-old Tatum O’Neal’s appearance in Paper Moon opposite her father Ryan O’Neal brought her huge success.

She’s still the youngest actor to have ever won an Oscar in a competitive category.

Timothy Hutton:

Timothy Hutton stole the spotlight in 1980 with his impressive performance in Ordinary People. His role of Conrad helped him bag an Oscar for being the best supporting actor.

Jennifer Hudson:

Jennifer Hudson’s performance opposite Beyonce in Dreamgirls was widely recognised, bringing her an Oscar in 2007 for being a best supporting actor.

Lupita Nyong’o:

Lupita Nyong’o made headlines with her performance in 2013 12 Years a Slave as she bagged an Oscar in the best supporting actress category.