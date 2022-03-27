Meghan Markle cannot leave royal duty and 'still get perks', says Samantha Markle

Meghan Markle is being mocked by half-sister Samantha Markle.

Speaking to Daily Star in a recent interview, Samantha mocked the Sussexes for trying to be a 'Hollywood' couple after leaving key roles as senior royals.

"They certainly seem to want to be a Hollywood couple but they made the choice to leave The Royal Family and that means when you leave royal duty, you don't get the benefits that conveys, whether it's titles or all of the perks, you know, it's crazy.

"It's just like a police officer leaving the police force, saying I quit and then still wanting a badge and a squad car to ride around in, that's the simplest analogy I can come up with."

Accusing the couple for trying to pose as the 'Kardashians,' she added: "They're not the Kardashians, that's comparing apples to oranges.

"The Kardashians were an American business empire and everyone knows their background, so totally different who evaded royal duties and broke off from the royal family creating a lot of controversies.

"If you mean by the Kardashians by just wealthy, there are so many wealthy families, I don't think they would be the right comparison."