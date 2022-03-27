Prince Harry feeling ‘sworn off’ UK return amid feelings of ‘numbness and regret’

Experts suspect Prince Harry’s ‘numbness and regret’ has caused him to become wary of making the return trip back to the UK.



This claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Duncan Larcombe in Prince Harry: The Inside Story.

There he was quoted saying, "After returning home, I've no doubt he's been feeling embarrassed, regretful and awkward."



"He's now facing the consequences. I believe he'll regret that interview – and maybe his decision to leave the Royal Family."

He also went on to say, "I’ve heard Harry was feeling numb heading back to LA."

Before conclude added, "You could see in his face at the funeral (Prince Philip's funeral) that he was torn. He didn’t think he’d have to face his family so soon – and when he did, he had mixed emotions."