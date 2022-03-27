Prince William, Kate Middleton dubbed on 'right track' after Caribbean trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton are being lauded for their Caribbean tour.

In a new column by The Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are lauded for their courage and dignity amid slew of PR disasters.

"He and Catherine have pledged to listen, and respect the desires of the citizens of the Commonwealth – and to honour the wishes of countries who want to go it alone. Their humble and dignified behaviour will make the Queen and the country proud," notes the article.

Adding of a world without the 95-year-old monarch, the column continued: "A future without her majesty doesn’t bear thinking about. But think about it we must. Her 70 years of service have been impeccable. She has been a beacon, the bedrock of the nation, underpinning a turbulent period in our history."

"The world will be very different by then, and even more so when William and Kate reign. But we have already seen the signs we are in safe hands.

"Governments, statesmen and Prime Ministers are temporary but the royals go on, unchanging, unflinching in their devotion to the country – above the everyday squabbles and turbulence of politics.

"William and Kate are on the right track. We and everyone else still in the Commonwealth will be fine under their stewardship.

"They have proved that they are not just beloved here, but beloved across the world," adds the writer.

The opinion comes after Prince William made last minute changes to his final speech in the Caribbean, noting that he respects an individual country's rights to part ways with the Commonwealth amid Jamaica's bid to become a republic.

“Catherine and I are committed to service. For us, that’s not telling people what to do. “Foreign tours are an opportunity to reflect.

“You learn so much – the day-to-day challenges faced by families and communities.”