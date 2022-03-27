Kim Kardashian gives glimpse of famous Pete Davidson 'My girl is a lawyer' ink

Kim Kardashian is bragging about her love life with Pete Davidson!

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder turned to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a monochrome photo of the much-hyped tattoo, dedicated to her by beau Pete Davidson.

The picture shows the ink just about the Saturday Night Live star's collarbone.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in an earlier interview, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder gushed over finding happiness amid new relationship with the Saturday Night Live star.

Talking about her latest Instagram photos with Davidson, Kim admits she does not want to overwhelm fans with her love for the star.

"I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, 'Oh, my God, we’re so cute,' but then I’m like, 'Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse,'" Kim said.

She added that it "feels good" to be in love again.

Talking about Davidson's viral photo, that featured a 'Kim' tattoo on his chest, the mother-of-four shared: "Yeah he has a few tattoos, few cutes ones but the Kim one is a branding. Because he wanted to do something different. The first tattoo he got, I said I was like oh so cute, thank you. Oh my God," she said.

Kim went on to add that the SNL star now has two tattoos and a branding dedicated to her. The reality TV star added that Davidson wants her name like a 'scar' on his body.

"My favourite one says my girl is a lawyer," gushed Kim.