Lin-Manuel Miranda to skip Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID-19

Oscar-nominated music composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has scored a nomination for best original soundtrack for his work in Disney’s Encanto, will sit out of the ceremony after his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

Miranda took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to share the unfortunate news. He said that even though he has tested negative himself, he will stay away from Sunday’s ceremony out of caution.

“Made it to Hollywood,” Miranda, 42, wrote. “This weekend, my wife tested + (positive) for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested – (negative) but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night.”

The Oscar-nominated composer added, “Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”

The Hamilton creator is nominated for the song Dos Oruguitas. It is his second Oscar nomination. Tick, Tick... Boom!, directed by Miranda, received nominations for best actor (Andrew Garfield) and best editing.

Miranda’s this year’s Oscar win could make him become only the seventeenth artist to become an EGOT winner, those who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.