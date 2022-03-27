Sean Penn threatens to ‘smelt’ awards if Ukraine’s Zelenskyy is not at Oscars

Renowned actor Sean Penn threatens to smelt all of the awards he’s received from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts if Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is not invited to speak at the opening.

He made his claims during an interview with CNN and claimed, "There is nothing greater than the Academy Awards could do than to give [Zelenskyy] an opportunity to talk to all of us."

"It is my understanding that a decision has been made not to do it. That is not me commenting on whether or not President Zelenskyy had wanted to..."

"If the (Academy has) elected not to pursue the leadership in Ukraine, who are taking bullets and bombs for us, along with the Ukrainian children that they are trying to protect, then I think every single one of those people and every bit of that decision will have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history."

"If it comes back to it, I will smelt mine in public. I pray that's not what's happened. I pray there have not been arrogant people, who consider themselves representatives of the greater good in my industry, that have (decided against checking) with leadership in Ukraine."

"So I'm just going to hope that that's not what's happened. I hope (every attendee) walks out if it is," he added before concluding.